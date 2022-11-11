Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

