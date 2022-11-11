Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation

Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance
Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance(Manitowoc Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges.

Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.

A man who lived at Carter’s home, 38-year-old Lavell L. Nance, was arrested for Possession MDMA with Intent to Deliver and Keeper of a Drug House.

On Oct. 6, police received a report that a dead child had been taken to a local health care facility. The investigation into the cause of death of the 3-year-old child is ongoing, police say.

On Nov. 10, Carter and Nance were arrested on the drug charges as a result of the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing with further consultation being conducted with medical experts. No further information will be released at this point,” says Capt. Peter McGinty.

If you have information contact Capt. McGinty at 920-686-6585 or Detective David McCue at 920-686-6570.

