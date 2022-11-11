SHARPLY COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND

Yesterday’s record breaking warmth is long gone... In the wake of a strong cold front moving through the Great Lakes, we now have a blustery west wind. It’s going to be sharply colder today, with temperatures hovering in the 30s. If you consider the effects of the wind, our “feel-like temperatures” will only be in the 20s. Bundle up!

Daybreak showers or stray snow flakes will wrap up quickly. Skies will be clearing out this morning. After some sunshine through the afternoon, clouds will gradually come back tonight.

As northwest winds flow across Lake Superior, we’re expecting overnight snow showers to develop. They’re most likely across the Northwoods and into Door County. That’s where up to an inch of slushy accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces. These scattered snow showers will continue throughout Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. It’s going to remain colder than normal this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up for football tailgaters. Look for broken cloud cover over Lambeau Field for the Packers-Cowboys game. The kickoff temperature will be in the middle 30s, with upper 20s towards the end of the game.

Keep an eye on the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday... A rain-snow mix will be possible during this time period, with perhaps a couple inches of slushy accumulation. Some slippery travel will be possible during the middle of next week, so stay tuned for more updates on this next weathermaker!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: NW/N 10-20 MPH

VETERANS DAY: Much colder and blustery. Clouds, then sunshine. Some clouds late. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snappy cold. Flakes, especially NORTH. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A wintry mix... Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix... Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.