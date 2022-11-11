Poll: Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in Tuesday’s election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in the integrity of elections, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted on behalf of multiple organizations, found 91% of voters in the state expressed confidence in voting at a polling location. The same poll showed 79% had confidence in early voting at a polling location, and 80% in results tallied by a voting machine.

The poll comes on the heels of concerns surrounding the integrity of the electoral process, but those concerns were not very widespread.

”Kind of what we found was that, you know, with respect to confidence in local elections, with respect to wanting freedom from partisan influence, both Wisconsin voters and voters nationally both expressed -- and by a strong majority -- they do have confidence that elections will be run freely and fairly, and they do want them to be free from partisan influence,” Daniel Griffith, senior director of policy for the Secure Democracy Foundation, said.

The foundation has no current plans to run another poll post-election but says they do poll regularly in some states on issues surrounding election confidence.

A poll for the organizations before the election found 80% of voters think their state should certify an election even if a losing candidate refuses to concede; 76% think the election should be certified if a losing candidate claims fraud without providing evidence; and 74% think an election should be certified even if the losing candidate appeared to be in the lead but ultimately lost after mail-in, absentee and military ballots were counted.

