Poll: Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in Tuesday’s election

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in the integrity of elections, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted on behalf of multiple organizations, found 91% of voters in the state expressed confidence in voting at a polling location. The same poll showed 79% had confidence in early voting at a polling location, and 80% in results tallied by a voting machine.

The poll comes on the heels of concerns surrounding the integrity of the electoral process, but those concerns were not very widespread.

”Kind of what we found was that, you know, with respect to confidence in local elections, with respect to wanting freedom from partisan influence, both Wisconsin voters and voters nationally both expressed -- and by a strong majority -- they do have confidence that elections will be run freely and fairly, and they do want them to be free from partisan influence,” Daniel Griffith, senior director of policy for the Secure Democracy Foundation, said.

The foundation has no current plans to run another poll post-election but says they do poll regularly in some states on issues surrounding election confidence.

A poll for the organizations before the election found 80% of voters think their state should certify an election even if a losing candidate refuses to concede; 76% think the election should be certified if a losing candidate claims fraud without providing evidence; and 74% think an election should be certified even if the losing candidate appeared to be in the lead but ultimately lost after mail-in, absentee and military ballots were counted.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands
Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

Latest News

American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
Tundraland truck outside veteran's house during Baths for the Brave remodeling event
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Voters line up to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8
Poll found confidence in Wisconsin's elections
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old