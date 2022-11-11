Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception ahead of Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

The Packers (3-6) released an injury report Friday that ruled out Stokes, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) for Sunday’s home game with the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). This will be the second straight game that Campbell and Jean-Charles have missed.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) is doubtful, while offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008. They’re trying to avoid dropping six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) jogs onto the field to for an NFL football game...
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy looks at Aaron Rodgers as he walks off the field...
Rodgers, McCarthy to reunite at Lambeau Field as opponents for first time
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a...
Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL
The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the...
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues