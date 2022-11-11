Outagamie County Courthouse hosts Veterans Day ceremony

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Veterans Council held a special tribute in Appleton in the name of the holiday made to honor them.

The Scarlet Guard, Patriot Guard and Rifle Guard from American Legion Post 38 attended the Veterans Day ceremony at the Outagamie County Courthouse.

Keynote speaker at the event was Bronze Star recipient Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Maple, Retired, from the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

She spoke about her experiences in the armed forces and the sacrifices veterans make when serving.

“America is a better place because of the service and sacrifice made by the men and women in uniform and by those who served before them, because the truth of it is, all veterans pay with their lives. Some pay all at once and some pay over their lifetime.”

She emphasized the importance of honoring America’s heroes.

“We recognize all of our veterans have given something of themselves to this country, and some gave all. So today we honor those Americans who gave their lives in defense of liberty and are therefore absent from our celebrations,” MSgt. Maple said.

The event also honored veterans with musical performances by Joseph Scala and the Fox Valleyaires chorus.

