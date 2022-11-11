Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday.

At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him.

“She stated that he had physical contact with her but that she was not injured during the encounter,” police say.

The woman said the man ran away from her home.

The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

Police are asking people in the neighborhood with video surveillance to share footage taken from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Neighbors can email their footage to Detective Robertson at brobertson@ci.oshkosh.wi.us

If you have any information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

