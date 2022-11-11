MUCH COLDER FOR FRIDAY & BEYOND...

As a strong cold front moves through Wisconsin rain showers continue and temperatures will tumble. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s into the mid 30s. As the cold air arrives and the precipitation winds down, some light snow may mix in with the rain.

You’ll have to get used to the cold air for a while... high temperatures on Veterans’ Day and through early next week will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be blustery as we head into the weekend. We may also see some scattered snow showers across northern areas Friday night. Some passing light snow could develop anywhere Saturday. A light coating on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out, especially for folks in far northern Wisconsin.

Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon’s Packers-Cowboys game, we should have broken cloud cover over Lambeau Field. Northwest winds will be lighter, but it’s still going to be in the cold 30s. If you’re going to the game, you’ll need to dress warmly. The same goes for the Packers next home game on Thursday evening... highs that afternoon are likely limited to the mid 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Rain continues. Turning much colder... Maybe flakes late? LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then some midday sun. Clouds thicken late. Colder and blustery. Late flakes north. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Cloudy, colder, and blustery. A few snow showers possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow-mix. Continued cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with below average temps continuing. HIGH: 34

