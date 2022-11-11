Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

The Manitowoc Public Library in downtown Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Public Library in downtown Manitowoc(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed.

Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because it was reported the person may be armed, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded and helped evacuate library patrons and employees.

The person did not have any weapons and was taken to a local medical facility. The library reopened.

Police consider the matter closed.

