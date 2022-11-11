Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

Military veteran saluting American flag.
Military veteran saluting American flag.(WGCL)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay veteran had a wonderful surprise installed in his home the day before Veterans Day.

Kevin Laluzerne, an Army veteran, was the recipient of a new, accessible tub and shower courtesy of Tundraland’s “Bath for the Brave.” The event provides veterans with a new bathtub enclosure to improve their quality of life.

Laluzerne says until Thursday someone was coming over to help him.

”It gets hard having a friend come over and help you get in and out of the tub, you know, just taking a shower. So that was a little difficult for me,” he said.

Tundraland said it initially told Laluzerne he was nominated for the new tub but not that he’d won. They’re glad to be able to help someone who served our country.

”The least we can do is come out here and surprise him, and we told him he was nominated and had to come out and do some paperwork but then we surprised him and said, ‘Kevin, you are the recipient of our Bath for the Brave program and we couldn’t be more excited to help you out,’ and I couldn’t think of a more deserving person right now,” Tundraland Jacuzzi sales manager Bill Willcome said.

Despite recently losing his wife and suffering a stroke, Laluzerne did not feel like he was worthy of receiving the new tub and was shocked to learn he was the recipient.

Another Bath for the Brave was awarded to a veteran in Mukwonago.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands
Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

Latest News

American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
Milan Deprez of Sherwood (left) talks about some of the toys he's created out of scrap metal...
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker
Among our Midwestern neighbors, Michigan and Illinois legalized marijuana, with Minnesota not...
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Energy plant in Alabama
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: America’s energy bill from the COVID-19 pandemic