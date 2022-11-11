Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay veteran had a wonderful surprise installed in his home the day before Veterans Day.

Kevin Laluzerne, an Army veteran, was the recipient of a new, accessible tub and shower courtesy of Tundraland’s “Bath for the Brave.” The event provides veterans with a new bathtub enclosure to improve their quality of life.

Laluzerne says until Thursday someone was coming over to help him.

”It gets hard having a friend come over and help you get in and out of the tub, you know, just taking a shower. So that was a little difficult for me,” he said.

Tundraland said it initially told Laluzerne he was nominated for the new tub but not that he’d won. They’re glad to be able to help someone who served our country.

”The least we can do is come out here and surprise him, and we told him he was nominated and had to come out and do some paperwork but then we surprised him and said, ‘Kevin, you are the recipient of our Bath for the Brave program and we couldn’t be more excited to help you out,’ and I couldn’t think of a more deserving person right now,” Tundraland Jacuzzi sales manager Bill Willcome said.

Despite recently losing his wife and suffering a stroke, Laluzerne did not feel like he was worthy of receiving the new tub and was shocked to learn he was the recipient.

Another Bath for the Brave was awarded to a veteran in Mukwonago.

