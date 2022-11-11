Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus.

It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.

Officers say two vehicles were involved in the initial crash and one hit the front bumper of a school bus stopped at a red light.

There were no reports of injuries.

