Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus.

It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.

Officers say two vehicles were involved in the initial crash and one hit the front bumper of a school bus stopped at a red light.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Thursday marks 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers

Latest News

Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
November 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes
Toys for Tots at WBAY
WATCH: Time for Toys for Tots
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers