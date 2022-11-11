Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home; police asking help in finding owner

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the Caribou Police Department, officers recently found a dog in the closet of a home that was recently purchased.

“As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time,” Caribou police wrote on social media.

*We have turned off comments on this post. If you have information, please message us. We have a few leads to work on...

Posted by Caribou Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The department said the house has been empty for a while, and the animal hasn’t received proper care.

Authorities said the dog appears to have been left at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before the home’s purchase.

Caribou police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 207-493-3301 as they take care of the animal.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands
Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

Latest News

A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn
File Graphic
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
Military veteran saluting American flag.
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida, while Carolinas get hit with rain.
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida