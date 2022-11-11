Appleton’s Touchmark showcases veterans over 90

Two veterans over 90 years old live at the same facility in Appleton
By Scott Koral
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans of the armed forces live everywhere, but how often do you see two veterans over 90 years old living in the same area? On the same block? Even in the same building?

Touchmark Senior Living in Appleton hopes to showcase two veterans living there, sharing stories of the men who helped defend our country and our world.

These two men are both over 92, both served in the U.S. Army, and both are named Paul.

Paul Baldridge is the youngster at 92. He fought in the Korean War and was stationed overseas from 1951 to 1953. When officers were asked who could type, Baldridge raised his hand and was quickly named a clerk.

He says military service taught him discipline and duty.

Paul Klemmer is the elder statesman at 97. He is a veteran of the Battle of the Builge as part of the Army’s 95th Infantry Division. He has numerous medals for his service decorating his wall.

Klemmer is surprised he’s one of the young ones at reunions.

“I’m 97. We have reunions every year. The 95th Division. they just had one in October, and surprisingly, a couple people a 100 years old showed up. But it was still a hundred people came for the reunion,” Klemmer said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Service medals adorn WWII veteran Paul Klemmer's wall in Appleton
Touchmark showcases stories of veterans over 90
Veterans Day ceremony in the Outagamie County Courthouse
Outagamie County Courthouse hosts Veterans Day ceremony
Arlo Lesatz, 2 years old, is in end-stage renal failure and needs a kidney transplant
Two-year-old boy needs a kidney
Arle Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son