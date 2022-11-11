Appleton’s Touchmark showcases veterans over 90

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans of the armed forces live everywhere, but how often do you see two veterans over 90 years old living in the same area? On the same block? Even in the same building?

Touchmark Senior Living in Appleton hopes to showcase two veterans living there, sharing stories of the men who helped defend our country and our world.

These two men are both over 92, both served in the U.S. Army, and both are named Paul.

Paul Baldridge is the youngster at 92. He fought in the Korean War and was stationed overseas from 1951 to 1953. When officers were asked who could type, Baldridge raised his hand and was quickly named a clerk.

He says military service taught him discipline and duty.

Paul Klemmer is the elder statesman at 97. He is a veteran of the Battle of the Builge as part of the Army’s 95th Infantry Division. He has numerous medals for his service decorating his wall.

Klemmer is surprised he’s one of the young ones at reunions.

“I’m 97. We have reunions every year. The 95th Division. they just had one in October, and surprisingly, a couple people a 100 years old showed up. But it was still a hundred people came for the reunion,” Klemmer said.

