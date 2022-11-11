3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: America’s energy bill from the COVID-19 pandemic

A researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has figured out how the pandemic affected America's energy bills
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES comes from the brilliant research of an associate engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Warren Vaz figured out that America saw some big energy savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories were shut down. People weren’t driving to work. Trucks weren’t carrying as much merchandise to stores.

Brad Spakowitz looks at which state saw the biggest drop in energy consumption and which state (there was only one) saw energy use increase in 2020. And where did that energy come from?

Also, a report on bats: managers and protectors of our forests.

