What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes.

Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He thanked supporters and said he fell short despite the feeling that there was widespread enthusiasm for his campaign during the final week heading into election day.

“In hindsight, looking back, I don’t know what we would have done differently. It was a very spirited effort,” Michels said in his concession speech. “The enthusiasm was just off the charts, but it wasn’t our night, and I thank everybody for all of your support.”

Michels trailed in the vote the entire night and under-performed in key Republican areas of the state, including the Milwaukee suburbs. He barely won in some of the Fox Valley counties, where he was expected to have a much wider margin.

Michels also failed to appeal to as many independent voters as fellow Republican Ron Johnson, who won his re-election to the Senate, leading to a significant number of split-party votes.

It’s hard to say why that happened, or whether the endorsement of former President Donald Trump was a factor. Trump campaigned for Michels ahead of the August primary but then never came back to Wisconsin. In the final week of the campaign, Michels’s opponent played up that endorsement to voters, reminding them of the connection in ads that called Michels “too radical.”

The Michels campaign declined to do a second or third debate with Gov. Evers. It was the only time since 1998 a gubernatorial election saw only one debate. Many times, Michels declined to do interviews with reporters, choosing instead to rely heavily on a multimedia ad campaign.

