WARM THURSDAY... MUCH COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

It’s going to be a warm night by November standards with temperatures holding steady around 60 degrees. Skies will be variably cloudy through the night with clouds thickening over the course of Thursday morning. Warmer weather continues Thursday with highs in the lower 70s away from Lake Michigan. The record high in Green Bay is 67 degrees... there’s a good chance that record will be broken tomorrow afternoon. Fox Cities records are generally in the mid 70s.

Thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through Wisconsin. Some storms may have downpours, gusty winds upwards of 50 mph, and small hail. The strongest storms will be WEST of the Fox Cities... for now, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Once the storms are gone, much colder weather seeps into the state. Highs on Veterans’ Day (Friday) will be near 40 degrees, with only 30s this weekend. Don’t be surprised if some flakes are flying around northeast Wisconsin Friday and Saturday. A more widespread wintry mix looks like it could impact the area during the first half of next week. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Green Bay’s record high: 67 (2016). Mostly cloudy with late thunderstorms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Much colder and blustery. Northern flakes possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. A light wintry mix is possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a light rain-snow mix possible. Continued cool. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 37

