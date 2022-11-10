SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: From scrap metal to toys

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been turning scrap metal into toys.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Sherwood to see Milan Deprez’s artistic creations.

It all started when Milan made a tractor out of an old power drill. He then started using all kinds of metal tools and appliances to make toys.

Milan says it is hard to resist turning items into his home into toys, but his wife keeps him in check.

MILAN: “See the camper up here? The old toaster. There’s one on our kitchen counter, was given to use for our wedding anniversary from her godparents 58 years ago and it’s still there. I did find this one at a resale store because I’ve made a couple of them now.”

JEFF: “So you’re eyeing the toaster here?”

MILAN: “Yeah, but it don’t quit.”

Milan engraves his name, the date and a number on each toy. He’s now working on No. 278.

