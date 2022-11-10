Salvation Army kicks off bell ringing, Toys for Tots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army is kicking of its Christmas Campaign.

It’s the major fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. It helps support programs all year.

“The Salvation Army may be best known for our red kettles, but funds raised during Christmas support year-round programs that give help and hope to those that need it most,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Greater Green Bay Area Coordinator. “The beauty of it is your love isn’t confined to an advent calendar. With a donation at Christmas, your love lasts all year long. It puts a present under someone’s tree today, and a meal on someone’s table tomorrow.”

The Salvation Army is kicking off the campaign Thursday with celebrity bell ringers at StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly, 575 Swan Road, De Pere. The public is invited to attend. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by sponsor Dean Distributing.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis will ring bells 10:30 - 11 a.m. That shift will be followed by De Pere Area Men’s Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then De Pere Fire Department 3-4 p.m.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Yes, Wisconsin, there is a Santa Claus, and he lives in the generosity of every one of us. Make glad the heart of childhood by answering the call to help TOYS FOR TOTS so that boys and girls, infant to teen, will find a present under their tree this Christmas.

WBAY-TV is proud to help the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the 75th anniversary of TOYS FOR TOTS, a mission started by a Marine reservist in 1947.

From November 8 until December 12, look for drop-off boxes in the WBAY Building lobby in downtown Green Bay and participating businesses all over Northeast Wisconsin. Last call this year is Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The toys are distributed to children in the area where they’re donated … giving a child not just a gift under the tree but a message of hope and motivation to grow into responsible citizens and community leaders.

Each year the holidays are made brighter for children in our communities with the support of volunteers and the generosity of thousands in Northeast Wisconsin. Thank you in advance for bringing a smile to children’s faces on Christmas Day and creating memories.

