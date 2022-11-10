Rodgers, McCarthy to reunite at Lambeau Field as opponents for first time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are forever linked in Packers history. The last quarterback-head coach combination to win a Super Bowl, the duo combined for plenty of memorable moments at Lambeau Field.

Sunday will be another, but for the first time with Rodgers and McCarthy on opposite sidelines. The last time McCarthy walked off the field in Green Bay it was after an overtime defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. Since then there has been plenty of time to reflect for both the coach and the QB.

“I think as the time goes by the gratitude for that time as you look back at the journey of your career goes up a little bit. Appreciate the little things a little more because really this game is about the journey. Thankful for those years and thankful maybe a little bit more as the years go by,” said Aaron Rodgers.

“A whole lot of appreciation not only for him but for the players and the teams we had there. We had some great times, great moments. When I think about him, I think about all the one on one conversations we had, especially in the younger days, and always ended in a hug and I love you. He made me a much better coach. I mean you’re talking about a man that’s one of the premier professional athletes of his generation,” said Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers and McCarthy combined for 113 wins, one super bowl, and three NFC championship game appearances in Green Bay. Plenty of highs and lows, but memories off the field carry just as much weight.

On Wednesday, Rodgers detailed some of those memories from his time with McCarthy. Like the night before Super Bowl XLV where players got sized for their rings early. A sign of confidence McCarthy had in his team going against the Pittsburgh Steelers a day later.

Or a meeting between the two at McCarthy’s house on Christmas in 2013 when Rodgers expressed his desire to get back on the field after suffering a broken collar bone weeks earlier.

All moments and memories from beyond the football field that take a different appreciation years after the last time McCarthy roamed the sidelines at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

“Just contemplate how special those moments were, how special the jouney is really the most important thing, and the ups and downs. Thankful for the incredible highs that we had, and there were many of them, and thankful for the lows moments too. Because it gives you perspective on life. Life is not all about the beautiful ups, it’s the downs that you learn the most from I think,” said Rodgers.

