RECORD WARMTH... STORMS... THEN MUCH COLDER!

Can you believe how warm it was outside? Temperatures surpassed several records across northeast Wisconsin. Green Bay beat the previous record of 67 degrees with 71 degrees as the new record. Temperatures were a little cooler (60s) across the Northwoods and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Clouds increased through the afternoon as a strong cold front continues to move in. Scattered thunderstorms are still possible late today... A few may be strong with brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail. That said, it’s a LOW risk of severe weather through this evening.

As the cold front slices through your neighborhood, the wind will whip to the west and tonight’s temperatures will tumble. We’ll fall all the way back into the 30s towards daybreak tomorrow. It wouldn’t be shocking to see a couple stray flakes after midnight, as the much cold air arrives.

You’ll have to get used to the snappy cold air for a while... High temperatures on Veterans’ Day and through early next week will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be blustery as we head into the weekend. We may also see some scattered snow showers Friday night and Saturday. A light coating on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out, especially for folks in northern Wisconsin.

Looking ahead to Sunday afternoon’s Packers-Cowboys game, we should have broken cloud cover over Lambeau Field. Northwest winds will be lighter, but it’s still going to be in the cold 30s. If you’re going to the game, you’ll need to dress warmly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms. Turning much colder... Maybe flakes late? LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Some sun, then clouds thicken. Colder and blustery. Snow showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix develops late. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a rain-snow mix. Continued cold. HIGH: 35

