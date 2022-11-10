Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion.

It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party on private property. Police say a 55-gallon drum partially filled with a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline was thrown on the fire.

Several people were badly burned. Some just left the burn center in the past week.

Superintendent Allison Space says all of the students involved were welcomed back without judgment and the families will have the support they need to move forward.

“I always want them to know that, in this district -- and it should be in all districts -- that there’s a second, third and fourth chance. That’s how we do it here,” Superintendent Space said.

She said two burn victims are among the students who were at the bonfire and returned to classes.

