Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election.

He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.

This time, the governor was going back to his roots in education, touring Oaklawn Elementary School in Oshkosh.

“We just like visiting schools. I like visiting schools. That’s the main reason for being here. This is a great school. Actually, I was here for the dedication, so it’s good to be back in Oshkosh,” Evers remarked.

He visited with teachers, asking about their careers and backgrounds, thanking them for their dedication to the kids.

The governor is also excited to get to work on his second term. A former educator and state superintendent, Evers has put a lot of his focus on funding for education, something he anticipates will continue in his next term. He’s also looking at tax cuts for the middle class and improvements to infrastructure, leaning on increased shared revenue in cities and counties.

“Tax cuts for sure will happen because the Republicans and Democrats are already for that. And I think during the campaign we realized that education continues to be a bipartisan issue, too. And I know the municipalities and counties have been trying to advocate for their shared revenue. So think all three of those things can happen,” Evers said.

“For sure, one of the things that we’re going to do differently is to increase shared revenue,” he said. “I mean, that’s kind of a wonky term, but it’s basically money coming to both the counties and the cities so that they can do their work. And our budget proposal will include, at least I think for Oshkosh, over a million dollars and they need that so they can continue providing the great services that they have. That is a top priority for me.”

The Democratic governor realizes working with politicians on both sides of the aisle on partisan issues like reproductive rights won’t be as easy as the math work he helped Oaklawn students with on Thursday, but he’s hopeful a resolution can be found.

“I’m not quite sure where the middle ground would be, but we have to respond. The will of the people is the law of the land, and the vast majority of people want it to be back to the way it was for the last 50 years,” he said.

The governor said he’s hopeful in his second term Republicans and Democrats will work together to keep Wisconsin moving forward.

