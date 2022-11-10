Gov. Evers credits young people for his re-election

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers did exactly what he told us he was going to do during his victory speech at 1 o’clock in the morning: He said he was going to celebrate and then get right back to work.

The incumbent held off Republican opponent Tim Michels by about 89,000 votes, or 3% of the vote. He took the lead early and never lost it as results rolled in.

During his victory speech at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, he thanked his supporters for showing up for not only himself “but for each other.”

He said he plans to hit the ground running with another four years ahead, focusing on education, inflation, and reproductive rights. He believes his stance on abortion helped him at the ballot box.

“We spent a lot of time on U.W. campuses. Whether it was a male or female student, I could tell you that was a big deal for young people. And if you look at the data of who voted in this race, that maybe changed the dynamic. I think it was the people on our campuses who cared about that issue,” Evers said.

It’s no surprise that our first chance to talk with the governor after his victory was at a place near and dear to his heart: a school.

Evers stopped by a Madison middle school on Wednesday, about 12 hours after officially securing another four years in office.

After many years as an educator, state superintendent, and now governor, Evers says kids are a priority in his upcoming budget. He plans to expand public education funding to offer more resources to school districts in areas of special needs and mental health.

Evers says too often there are winners and losers when it comes to school referendums. He’s hoping his next budget can change that because students deserve more.

He says education is a bipartisan issue, and he’s confident he can work with the Republican-led Legislature to help school districts.

“Think about Republican legislatures in rural Wisconsin. Their public schools in those small towns are the hubs of those small towns. They are the largest employer. Their kids go there. So I think there are some things that are naturally bipartisan in nature. I would say education is one of them. Obviously fixing roads and making sure we have good infrastructure in the state.”

When it comes to partisan issues such as reproductive rights, gun laws and legalizing marijuana, Evers is hoping the legislators listen to their constituents. He says very bluntly, “At some point in time, the will of the people becomes the law of the land, and I sure the hell hope it happens in the next four years.”

Evers went on to say he still supporters the lawsuit filed in the state -- and likely to continue with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s re-election -- saying the 1849 abortion law is too out of date to enforce. Evers says based on the Republican-led Legislature he doesn’t think the issue will be resolved at the Capitol but rather in a courtroom.

