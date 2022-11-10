Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
Gov. Tony Evers at a campaign event (WBAY file)
Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor

Latest News

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Haggis liable for $7.5 million in rape suit
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A Texas man proposes on the spot after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris.
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris