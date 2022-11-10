Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes
Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort defends...
Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night.

The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee and Jrue Holiday was out with a sprained right ankle. Carter filled the scoring void by making 15 of 27 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez added 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Bucks, who were coming off their first loss of the season after winning their first nine games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points, Tre Mann had 21 and Josh Giddey added 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder, who lost their fourth straight.

The Thunder led by six late in the third quarter before George Hill hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim Oklahoma City's edge to 87-84.

Milwaukee led 112-100 with just under five minutes remaining before the Thunder rallied. Lu Dort made an open layup off an inbounds pass under the hoop to tie the game at 119. Carter missed a fadeaway at the buzzer to force overtime.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s step-back 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 126-125 lead in overtime. Dort fouled Lopez on an inbounds lob with 0.2 seconds remaining. Lopez missed the first free throw and made the second to force a second OT.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Carter entered the game averaging 5.3 points and hadn't scored more than 18 in a game this season. ... Former Thunder player Serge Ibaka scored four points. ... Lopez had four blocks in the first half.

Thunder: Milwaukee's Grayson Allen landed hard on Gilgeous-Alexander’s knee in the first quarter, but neither player was hurt. ... F Aleksej Pokusevski had 17 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
generic crash
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands

Latest News

FILE - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks following an NFL football game against...
Cowboys’ McCarthy senses emotions with Green Bay return near
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Fon du Lac Co. District Attorney Eric Toney and incumbent Josh Kaul are set to meet in a debate...
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
Wisconsin Gov. Evers holds slim lead in bid for 2nd term