Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

