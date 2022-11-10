Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
generic crash
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
Riott Garner is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.
Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.
Southern Comfort drops new line of ‘drinking pants’ for holiday season