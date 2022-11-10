3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better

Higher carbon dioxide levels make plants grow bigger but at the expense of food quality. And, curing a man of COVID-19 after 411 days.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition.

Plus, a man with a weakened immune system had the same case of COVID-19 for 411 days. Researchers cured him by using their medical toolbox from 2020, early in the pandemic.

