3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better.
In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition.
Plus, a man with a weakened immune system had the same case of COVID-19 for 411 days. Researchers cured him by using their medical toolbox from 2020, early in the pandemic.
