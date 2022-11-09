Kaul set to serve another term as Wisconsin Attorney General

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office.

Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat.

“Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney, who offered his congratulations. I want to thank him for running a hard-fought race. I’m grateful that Wisconsinites have put their trust in me to serve as Attorney General for another four years, and I look forward to the work ahead of us as we continue to deliver results and work to build safer and stronger communities across the state.”

It was a tight race, with Kaul ahead over Toney 51 percent to 49 percent.

The race was focused on crime as the position is known as Wisconsin’s “top cop.”

Kaul will once again serve under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who won reelection.

CLICK HERE for full election results.

I’m grateful that Wisconsinites have put their trust in me to serve as AG for another four years. I look forward to the work ahead of us as we continue to deliver results and work to build safer and stronger communities across the state.



Thank you, Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/yT7wi7ihUI — Josh Kaul (@JoshKaulWI) November 9, 2022

BREAKING: Republican candidate for AG Eric Toney has conceded to current AG Josh Kaul.



“Certainty” is why he wanted to concede tonight (or this morning). He says this election was fair, and he just doesn’t see a path to victory. pic.twitter.com/yixYeBlglX — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.