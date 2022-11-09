Kaul set to serve another term as Wisconsin Attorney General

FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news...
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters, in Madison, Wis.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office.

Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat.

“Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney, who offered his congratulations. I want to thank him for running a hard-fought race. I’m grateful that Wisconsinites have put their trust in me to serve as Attorney General for another four years, and I look forward to the work ahead of us as we continue to deliver results and work to build safer and stronger communities across the state.”

It was a tight race, with Kaul ahead over Toney 51 percent to 49 percent.

The race was focused on crime as the position is known as Wisconsin’s “top cop.”

Kaul will once again serve under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who won reelection.

