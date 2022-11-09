WARMER AND UNSETTLED THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS...

Showers and thunderstorms continue across northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Some storms have dumped localized heavy rain, which is great news for such a parched area of our state. The rest of the day will be drier with plenty of lingering clouds. Some “peek-a-boo” sunshine is possible into the afternoon, but in general, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Despite limited sunshine, it’s going to be a milder day. High temperatures will be in the 50s across the Northwoods and along the lakeshore. Meanwhile, highs will be in the lower half of the 60s near the Fox Valley. These above normal temperatures are courtesy of a breezy south wind.

Even warmer weather arrives tomorrow. In fact, with inland highs close to 70 degrees, record warmth is likely. Thursday’s record high in Green Bay is 67 degrees... There’s a good chance that record will be broken tomorrow afternoon.

Thunderstorms will also arrive late tomorrow as a strong cold front pushes through Wisconsin. Some storms may have downpours, gusty winds and small hail. The strongest storms will be WEST of the Fox Cities... For now, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Once the storms are gone, much colder weather seeps into the state. Highs on Veterans’ Day (Friday) will be near 40 degrees, with only 30s this weekend. Don’t be surprised if some flakes are flying around northeast Wisconsin Friday night and into Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 63, 50s NORTH and LAKESIDE

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Green Bay’s record high: 67 (2016). Mostly cloudy with late thunderstorms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Much colder and blustery. Flakes possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Cold, but with less wind. Late snow shower? HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. A light wintry mix is possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 38

