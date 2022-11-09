Voters approve 100′s of millions for area schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local school districts were winners on election night after funding referendums passed, one after another.

Among the biggest were Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha and Pulaski. All were asking for millions of dollars for renovations and improvements and, in some cases, entire new schools to be built.

There were several others, including Denmark, Hilbert, Peshtigo, Two Rivers and Waupaca, which had referendums pass with over 60% of support from voters in their communities.

”We’re very happy to know our community supports public education and is committed as we all are to doing what’s best for kids,” Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said.

”We’re really excited for our students, current students and future students for years to come who are going to benefit and be impacted positively by the referendum,” Appleton Superintendent Greg Hartjes said.

Appleton Area School District was looking for almost $130 million in funding.

The Green Bay Area Public School District was asking for more than $92 million.

Both districts plan to use the money for things like facility upgrades, student and community safety and security, and even some playground improvements. Green Bay plans to repair cracks and put new roofs on school buildings, improve HVAC systems in schools, and upgrade some of its athletic fields.

”Our district is very deeply embedded in this community in many ways, so something this big filters out into our community in many many ways and most everyone in this community will be touched by the passage of this referendum,” McCoy said.

Appleton has plans for all 27 of its district school buildings, and it plans to build an entirely new elementary school on the north side which is seeing significant growth.

”Our first priority projects are to complete additions at our four middle schools, renovations at our four middle schools, so that we can move sixth-graders into the middle school. That will then free up room at the elementary level for us to do some projects at all of our elementary schools,” Hartjes said.

Officials with the Appleton Area School District say meetings will take place this week to start planning for all of this work. Projects are expected to get underway this summer to have the middle school projects completed for the start of the 2024-25 school year and the elementary school to start the 2025-26 school year. Appleton will also add staff to help reduce class sizes and increase STEM opportunities for students.

In Green Bay, plans are also in the works with hopes of starting the work on its buildings as soon as possible.

