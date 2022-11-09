Veterans embark on 60th Old Glory Honor Flight

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans from Wisconsin left Appleton International Airport Wednesday for the 60th Old Glory Honor Flight.

The veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor.

The flight left the airport Wednesday morning and will return later this evening.

The public is encouraged to come to the airport starting at 7:30 p.m. for a welcome home celebration. Parking is free. The vets should arrive home about 8:30 p.m.

A father-daughter pair is on the trip.

Lt. Lara Feldhause served in the U.S. Navy for nine years. It’s something she was almost destined to do. According to Feldhausen, “Lots of generations and examples in the family and I think if my dad had not been in the military it’s something that I would have not thought about.”

Her father is Bob Massart was also a lieutenant in the Navy. As a helicopter pilot and flight instructor, he served for five years in the late 1960s and early 1970s. “It was a way to see other things in life and find different things and open more perspective,” says Massart.

Since 2009, the non-profit has sent more than 5,000 veterans to DC to visit their war memorials.

