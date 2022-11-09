Two pets rescued from Kiel house fire

Fire damage to a house on Linden St. in Kiel(Kiel Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Kiel Tuesday afternoon, though the family escaped further losses.

The Kiel Fire Department was told there was a fire in the back of a house on the 300-block of Lindon St., and three people and pets might be inside. Firefighters arrived and confirmed flames and heavy smoke.

One person got out of the house safely and said they were the only person inside. During a search of the house, firefighters rescued two pets.

The fire was knocked down in 10 minutes, but firefighters were on the scene for another two-and-a-half hours for salvage operations and making sure the fire was completely out. What caused the fire is under investigation.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for suspected smoke inhalation.

Firefighters called in more help as a precaution while they were still responding to the scene. Kiel received assistance from fire crews from Elkhart Lake, Glenbeulah, New Holstein, Plymouth, St. Anna and St. Nazianz, along with the Kiel Police Department, New Holstein First Responders, and Kiel Utilities.

