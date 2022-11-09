TURNING MILDER... THEN MUCH COLDER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Record-setting highs around 70 possible before we could see snowflakes fly this weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds thicken again tonight with some rain & thunder developing... mainly northwest of the Fox Valley. Temperatures may slip into the 30s before midnight, but should slowly rise prior to sunrise. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be during the morning. The 2nd part of the day should be drier and milder with highs climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Breezy southerly winds continue.

Even milder air will surge in Thursday. Highs well into the 60s and low 70s are expected. The old record in Green Bay is 67° and we are on track to break it. A strong cold by late Thursday will give us a chance of more rain and storms... and then tumbling temperatures by Friday morning. Much colder weather will be the norm for the weekend and next week.

Some passing snowflakes may drift across our area Friday through the weekend but no impacts are expected. Accumulating snow is more likely across the Lake Superior snow belts of far north central Wisconsin and the western U.P. of Michigan.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thundershowers, especially NORTH. LOW: 39, then rising

WEDNESDAY: A few early thundershowers. Mostly cloudy and milder. Turning breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Mostly cloudy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy, colder, and breezy. A few flakes possible... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. Northern flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds thicken. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with late rain-snow showers possible. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
generic crash
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County

Latest News

First Alert Weather
QUIET ELECTION DAY... BUT THINGS WILL TURN ACTIVE SOON
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very mild then a very big change
November 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet election day
November 8 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm for election day