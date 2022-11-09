Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire

Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez(Door County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire.

Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.

Gonzalez was set to go to trial this month, but his defense attorney appeared before a judge Tuesday to ask for more time. The attorney said she wouldn’t be ready for trial until next year. The court approved her request and scheduled a five-day jury trial to start May 22, 2023.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez set the fire in the apartments above Butch’s Bar on S. 3rd Ave. on February 22. According to the criminal complaint, he told first responders he spilled lighter fluid on his bed while filling a butane lighter. When he went to light a cigarette, his hands and his bed caught fire. “I started pounding on all the doors to get people out.”

Two people died in the fire. Others “narrowly escaped further tragedy,” police say.

Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin U.S. Senate results
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
Tony Evers, Tim Michels
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin governor’s results
generic crash
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

November 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and mild
Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D)
Republican Johnson holds narrow lead over Democrat Barnes in Wisconsin
FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news...
Kaul elected to another term as Wisconsin Attorney General
Tony Evers victory speech
WATCH: Recap of Wisconsin election results