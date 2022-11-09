Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire.

Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.

Gonzalez was set to go to trial this month, but his defense attorney appeared before a judge Tuesday to ask for more time. The attorney said she wouldn’t be ready for trial until next year. The court approved her request and scheduled a five-day jury trial to start May 22, 2023.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez set the fire in the apartments above Butch’s Bar on S. 3rd Ave. on February 22. According to the criminal complaint, he told first responders he spilled lighter fluid on his bed while filling a butane lighter. When he went to light a cigarette, his hands and his bed caught fire. “I started pounding on all the doors to get people out.”

Two people died in the fire. Others “narrowly escaped further tragedy,” police say.

Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.