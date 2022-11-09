Teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash due in court Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.

Action 2 News is not naming the teen because her case may be moved to juvenile court.

A preliminary hearing is when the court decides if there is enough evidence against a defendant to move the case forward to trial.

Police say the teen was speeding in the area of W. Mason and Oneida Streets when she crashed, killing passenger Cruz Beltran, 17.

Security video from a gas station at the corner shows a white Toyota Corolla slamming into a car in the intersection before crashing into another car head-on.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car that was struck head-on told police it appeared the driver of the Corolla didn’t have control of the vehicle and was swerving.

Another witness said they saw a group of teens take off in another vehicle after the crash.

Police say Cruz Beltran was in the back passenger seat of the Corolla at the time of the crash. The complaint says a woman administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

The driver turned herself in the next day.

“She acknowledged that she was driving the vehicle at a rate of speed higher than the posted speed limit when the crash occurred,” said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police. “After the crash, she did not have a lot of recollection of anything beyond that point.”

The girl told police she and her friends were driving around that Sunday. The girl said she thought she could beat a yellow light at the intersection.

The girl doesn’t have a license. “You can’t receive a full-fledged regular driver’s license until the age of 16, so that is a safe assumption to make,” Strouf confirmed.

