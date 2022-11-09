Republicans’ supermajority in Legislature in doubt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican push to gain a veto-proof majority in Wisconsin’s Legislature appeared doubtful in Tuesday’s election.

The GOP was hoping a big night could put them in a position to rewrite state law at will even if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a second term.

Republicans needed to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. But unofficial returns showed Republicans trailing in the handful of key races they needed.

Staving off the supermajorities was essential for Democrats. State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, a Democrat who chose not to seek reelection, said a Republican supermajority would mean sweeping change.

With enough votes to override any gubernatorial veto, the GOP could again seek to reshape election administration to their advantage in a key battleground state after Evers turned back their earlier attempts to do so.

They also could revise the law to clarify that Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban is indeed in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court this past summer invalidated Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. Democrats say the ban is so old it’s unenforceable.

They would be able to write the next state budget to their liking, shifting dollars to conservative priorities like voucher schools and advancing tax cuts. They could expand the right to carry concealed weapons and impose more restrictions on unemployment benefits as well as the government’s ability to respond to COVID-19.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos previously said Republicans hoped to see Tim Michels win the governor’s race over Evers. If not, he said, supermajorities would allow the GOP to work around a governor he called “Dr. No” for vetoing nearly 150 bills in the last two-year legislative session — most in nearly a century.

