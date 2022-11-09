INTERVIEW: What election analysts are looking for on election night (besides who wins)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your Voice, Your Vote coverage continues Tuesday on Action 2 News with live, streaming coverage of election night on all of our digital platforms starting at 8 P.M. when the polls close.

We’ll have political analysis from Michael Kraft, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Dr. Kraft joined Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss the election. We asked him what he will be watching for closely, and whether he expects winners in the major -- and extremely close -- races to be decided Tuesday night. We also asked Krafter whether this election will have an impact on how the 2024 presidential election is conducted.

Only one Wisconsin governor’s race in the last 50 years was decided by less than 3 points, and that was the one Governor Tony Evers won by 1.1% of the vote four years ago. Only one U.S. Senate race in the last 40 years was decided by less than 3 points, and that was back in 1998.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.