Brown County Sheriff’s Office running out of options to slow drivers in work zones

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it’s running out of options to protect construction workers from speeding drivers.

Every year, Wisconsin sees 2,500 crashes involving speeding, tailgating and/or distracted driving in work zones.

The sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol had a work zone traffic enforcement operation last week. In three hours, they issued 13 speeding tickets, 7 speeding warnings, and ticketed one driver for using their cell phone behind the wheel in a work zone. One driver was cited for going 80 in a 55 MPH work zone.

The sheriff’s office says it’s concerned about the “near misses” endangering road construction workers.

“By ‘near misses’ I mean motorists that are hitting vehicles designed to slow down traffic. In one instance in the last couple of weeks, one motorist knocked the south out of a highway worker’s hands, so he raised the concern and said this work zone safety is becoming an issue,” Sheriff’s Patrol Captain John Rousseau said.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to slow down, put down the phone, and give yourself plenty of distance while driving to protect workers, drivers, and yourself on the road.

