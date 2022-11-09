3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More space headlines

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Look, up in the sky!

That’s what Brad does on a daily (and nightly) basis as he brings you news headlines from the outer reaches of our atmosphere and beyond.

See the amazing blood red moon of the total lunar eclipse that Wisconsin was denied due to cloud cover. Learn how you can see an upcoming meteor shower (bring a towel!). Find out where China’s space junk crash landed.

And the astro extras roll on with an update on the Artemis moon show, and NASA is wondering if you know anyone who builds lunar rovers.

