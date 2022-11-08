Wisconsin sees spike in RSV cases

Cases last week were up 60% from the week before, to more than 2,000
By Scott Koral
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of cases of RSV in Wisconsin has spiked. It’s so bad that hospitals are delaying some surgeries and appointments. But there may be good news on the horizon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were more than 2,000 cases of RSV last week. That number jumped almost 60% from the week before, the week ending October 22, when hospitals in the state saw just under 1,300 cases.

Children’s Wisconsin was forced to cancel some wellness visits in order to increase its capacity to care for all the RSV patients.

Meanwhile, hospitals across the nation are seeing what’s being called a “triple pandemic,” with RSV, flu and coronavirus all hitting children at the same. Fortunately that’s not happening here yet.

One doctor at Children’s says the spike in RSV came quickly and says we could already be near a plateau.

Dr. Rainer Gedeit, a pediatric critical care medical specialist, said, “It was really the beginning of October, but really the middle to end of October is when we began seeing more of a peak. And we’re hoping right now that this is our peak. The numbers have been pretty stable over the last few days of around 40 to 60, 45 to 60 patients a day, and we’re hoping that that will peak for the next few weeks and then start to decline.”

Dr. Gedeit says the best way to prevent a child from getting RSV is to keep them away from anyone who is sick, no matter how mild the illness seems.

Keeping surfaces as clean s possible can also make a big difference.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
A sleep specialist explains impacts of Daylight Saving Time as it ends over the weekend
Tripledemic
Dr. Rai talks threat of “tripledemic”, how you can help prevent it
A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a...
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
Quinn Romenesko
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor