Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of military absentee ballots

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters.

The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters sued on Friday, seeking a court order to sequester the ballots.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled Monday from the bench following a two-hour hearing.

He says the case raised questions about whether the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission was adequately informing the state’s 1,800-plus election clerks about their duty to maintain a list of eligible military voters.

