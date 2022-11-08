Undecided voters could make the difference in Wisconsin senate race

Polls forecast there are enough undecided voters to swing the race either way.
Campaign spending is putting the 2022 Wisconsin Midterm Elections on the map
Campaign spending is putting the 2022 Wisconsin Midterm Elections on the map
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A recent poll shows Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) pulling ahead of his challenger Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D-Wisc.) in Wisconsin’s Senate race.

With a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, this race could be one of the best chances Democrats have at flipping a seat. That makes it crucial for Republicans to hold on to, according to election analysts.

President Joe Biden is promising to codify Roe vs. Wade if more Democrats are voted into Congress during the mid-terms.

The make-up of the Senate is crucial to getting that done.

In Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race, Barnes hopes pushing the issue of abortion access will help him defeat Johnson.

“The reality is that Sen. Johnson has taken an extreme position that women have to make about their own healthcare,” said Rhett Buttle.

While reproductive rights is a concern, Buttle along with political analyst Katie Wonnenberg both agree kitchen table issues such as inflation are what’s directly impacting voters right now.

“There’s a lot that is happening, and I don’t want to diminish the importance of reproductive health in any of these races or for voters, but I do think at the end of the day a lot of people are going what are they facing right now,” said Wonnenberg.

In recent months, Johnson has gained a narrow lead over Barnes in polls following a release of attack ads including one accusing Barnes of being soft on crime.

When it comes down to it, Wonnenberg says the outcome of how Wisconsin voters voted in the 2020 presidential election maybe on Barnes’ side.

“Joe Biden won Wisconsin,” said Wonnenberg. “So, I think there’s a lot of hope that going into it that Lt. Governor Barnes would be able to pull it off.”

If he wins, this would be a third term for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). He originally pledged to only serve two terms in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
Produce section of Hy-Vee supermarket in Ashwaubenon
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Balance of power
Balance of Power on Capitol Hill
Where to watch Action 2 News election coverage
Voters in line for midterm election
Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin
The party that wins control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections will be...
Midterms: House Speaker role up for grabs; Pelosi speaks about attack on husband