Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard.

The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high.

Green Bay’s city clerk said she had to replenish ballots at eight polling locations, and three locations needed more voter registration forms. “I ordered about 37,000 ballots. I just ordered some more -- that’s how brisk turnout is! We had about 10,000 votes at 10:00, so I anticipate we’ll get through, we’ll have 25,000 to 35,000 votes at polls,” City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys also said over 10,000 absentee ballots were returned, ahead of the pre-pandemic 2018 midterm numbers. “The question to me is whether or not it’s going to be as high as a presidential (election),” Jeffreys said.

While some polling locations had longer lines than others, the wait in the Fox Valley was manageable.

From Oshkosh to Appleton, polling places have been busy all day with steady streams of voters casting their ballots, but the longest lines we saw were in Grand Chute. One voter told us finding a place to park was a challenge and she probably waited about 15 minutes in line, but it was a wait she was encouraged by.

”I’m thrilled with how many people are here. This is absolutely wonderful to see. People need to make their voices heard, and it’s good to see that everybody is doing that today,” Linda Marshall said.

”It’s exercising a right. We’re a country that, we always look at the First and Second Amendment, but the right to vote that’s big and that’s important,” Lance Shellman of Appleton expressed.

We haven’t heard of any issues at polling places in the Fox Valley other than one running out of coveted “I Voted” stickers. That was quickly remedied.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.