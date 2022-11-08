Sen. Johnson hopes for a win to send a message

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People are putting the finishing touches on the election night watch party for Sen. Ron Johnson at the Ground Round in Neenah.

Organizers say they’re expecting a couple hundred people to fill the room. The doors open to the public at 6 P.M.

Johnson voted Tuesday morning at his ward in Oshkosh. He said the parking lot there was the fullest he’d ever seen.

“Obviously, I would like to win. I’d like to win by a wide margin, not for partisan purposes but so that we send a strong message to our Democratic colleagues that their policies aren’t working,” Johnson said after casting his ballot.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, but again, my message to Republican voters, assuming this is a dead even race, get out and vote, get every one of your friends, family members that are going to vote for Republicians to get out and vote,” he continued.

The last couple of days have been busy for all of the candidates, Johnson included, who was on a statewide bus tour hoping to earn votes for a third term.

