QUIET ELECTION DAY... BUT THINGS WILL TURN ACTIVE SOON

The rest of Election Day is shaping up to be pretty ho-hum, but that’s good news for folks heading out to vote. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s, which is close to average. Brisk breezes from the southeast will continue.

Clouds thicken again tonight with some rain & thunder developing. Lows will be in the 40s for most of us. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be during the morning. The 2nd part of the day should be drier and milder with highs climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Breezy southerly winds continue.

Even milder air will surge in Thursday. Highs well into the 60s and low 70s are expected. The old record in Green Bay is 67° and we are on track to break it. A strong cold by late Thursday will give us a chance of more rain and storms... and then tumbling temperatures by Friday morning. Much colder weather will be the norm for the weekend and next week.

Some passing snowflakes may drift across our area Friday through the weekend but no impacts are expected. Accumulating snow is more likely across the Lake Superior snow belts of far north central Wisconsin and the western U.P. of Michigan.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

ELECTION DAY: Partly sunny. Breezy & seasonable. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thundershowers, especially NORTH. LOW: 42, then rising

WEDNESDAY: A few early thundershowers. Mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Mostly cloudy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds thicken. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 37

