Pulaski’s Joe Schmidt doing much better after transplant

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The wife of Joe Schmidt shared an important health update on his recovery from a kidney transplant.

Angie Schmidt says her husband is making his doctor visits along with doing his labs and taking educational classes about new medications.

But overall, she says, he is doing much better.

Schmidt, 38, is a father of 6. He had only one kidney after donating a kidney to his sister almost two decades ago, and he found out two years ago that the organ was failing.

