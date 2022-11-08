Police release photos of vehicle in shooting on Green Bay’s Chicago Street

Green Bay Police are looking for this vehicle in connection to a shooting.
Green Bay Police are looking for this vehicle in connection to a shooting.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting in Green Bay in September.

The shooting happened Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of Chicago Street.

Officers are looking for a red four-door sedan with black rims.

The vehicle and passengers in the car were captured in surveillance photos at a nearby business.

The shooting was reported to police just before 1:15 a.m. A victim had shown up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

If you have information, call police at (920) 448-3200. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

