Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man.

Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”

Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last seen at a gas station near the Brookside Cemetery Halloween night. She believes he was taken.

“Our department has received multiple tips and has developed numerous leads that we are thoroughly investigating in attempts to locate Jacob’s whereabouts,” says Capt. Kassie Dufek. “While we explore all potential leads regarding this investigation, the Oconto Police Department has no further information for public release at this time.”

Wenzel’s family said there is a cash reward of $1,200 for information on the case.

On Monday, a search party made up of Wenzel’s family, community members and a drone operator looked near the area where Oconto Police were able to find a location on Wenzel’s phone. Marquardt said the phone’s battery had died. They searched in Abrams, Oconto, Brookside and the Pensaukee River. Marquardt said they did find something, but couldn’t share that piece of information with Action 2 News due to the ongoing investigation.

If you have information, call Oconto Police at (920) 834-7700.

