NO WEATHER WORRIES ON ELECTION DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Skies will be partly sunny across northeast Wisconsin today. We may see brighter skies during the afternoon. That’s when our high temperatures will be close to 50 degrees in most spots. In general, temperatures will be kept in check by a brisk east-southeast wind coming off of Lake Michigan.

The winds are picking up ahead of our next weathermaker... There’s an area of low pressure tracking towards Hudson Bay, Canada. Even though it’s not heading directly towards us, it will be close enough to give us a glancing blow of thundershowers late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of these thundershowers will pass through the Northwoods, with a smaller chance farther south. Less than one-quarter of an inch of rain is expected. Plenty of clouds will linger, even after the thundershowers are gone.

There’s a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday, as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees. But then, a strong cold front slices through the area... Like it or not, our Temperatures will tumble late in the week. Highs only in the 30s this upcoming weekend, with maybe some snowflakes near the Upper Michigan border.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

ELECTION DAY: Partly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thundershowers, especially NORTH. LOW: 44, then rising

WEDNESDAY: A few early thundershowers. Mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Mostly cloudy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. A few flakes NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. A few flakes NORTH? HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds thicken. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 37

